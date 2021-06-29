Christina Aguilera has joined the growing list of public figures to show their support for Britney Spears, following the Piece Of Me singer’s heartbreaking testimony about the conservatorship she’s been under for more than a decade. As children, Christina and Britney worked together on the Mickey Mouse Club and later launched their music careers around the same time in their teenage years. In a string of tweets posted in the early hours of Tuesday morning, the Can’t Hold Us Down star shared her solidarity with Britney, after she claimed she’d been forced to take lithium and be on birth control despite her hopes to have a child with boyfriend Sam Asghari. Posting a picture of herself and Britney as children, she wrote: “These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through. It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish.”

“To be silenced, ignored, bullied or denied support by those ‘close’ to you is the most depleting, devastating and demeaning thing imaginable,” Christina continued. “The harmful mental and emotional damage this can take on a human spirit is nothing to be taken lightly. “Every woman must have the right to her own body, her own reproductive system, her own privacy, her own space, her own healing and her own happiness. “While I am not behind the closed doors of this very layered and personal yet public conversation – all I can do is share from my heart on what I’ve heard, read and seen in the media. “The conviction and desperation of this plea for freedom leads me to believe that this person I once knew has been living without compassion or decency from those in control.”

Suzanne Plunkett/AP/Shutterstock Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera presenting together at the 2000 VMAs

She added: “To a woman who has worked under conditions and pressure unimaginable to most, I promise you she deserves all of the freedom possible to live her happiest life. “My heart goes out to Britney. She deserves all the TRUE love and support in the world.”

