Kevin Federline Weighs In On Ex-Wife Britney Spears' Conservatorship Testimony

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline is the latest person in the singer’s circle to offer her public support as she challenges the conservatorship currently in charge of her finances. Federline’s attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, shared his client’s thoughts with People magazine on Tuesday. Kaplan told the US outlet that Federline wishes the Piece Of Me singer nothing but the best – especially when it comes to their two sons, 15-year-old Sean Preston and 14-year-old Jayden James. “The best thing would be for their mom to be healthy and happy,” Kaplan said. “And if either of those things aren’t true, it doesn’t provide for the best setting for custody to be exercised.”

George Pimentel via Getty Images Britney Spears and Kevin Federline pictured during their relationship

He continued: “Britney has not been served well by the conservatorship and it’s not consistent with what she wants. I think that she should be able to challenge that. “And if it’s what’s best for her, Kevin supports it.” Kaplan added: “If she’s strong and healthy and wants to be in control of her own life, and can do that in a reasonable, responsible fashion, then more power to her.” But Kaplan also said the court will have to ensure that Spears’ mental health is good. When Spears recently spoke to the court about her conservatorship, she said she was prescribed lithium against her will. “If it was necessary, we have to be concerned about whether she’s okay,” Kaplan said. “And if it’s no longer necessary, that’s great too. Just want to make sure that all of the considerations, how she’s doing are taken into account if she seeks to change the custody order in the post-conservatorship era, if that ever comes.”

Steve Granitz via Getty Images Britney in 2019

Although Spears’ dad, Jamie Spears, is one of the people in charge of the conservatorship, Kaplan avoided criticising him, and said it’s possible he may be able to reunite with his grandsons, whom he hasn’t been allowed to see for the past two years. Federline filed a restraining order against his former father-in-law in 2019 after he allegedly got physical with then-13-year-old Sean Preston. Kaplan said there have been no “violations” of the order on Jamie Spears’ part since then and said Federline will likely allow the order to expire. “If the restraining order is complied with, as it has been so far, I think that Jamie’s relationship with the boys can be restored,” he said. Kaplan’s comments on Federline’s thoughts come on the heels of messages of support for Britney Spears by Christina Aguilera, Justin Timberlake and her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears.