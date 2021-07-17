Britney Spears has shared a scathing Instagram post addressing those who didn’t “show up for her” during difficult times in her life. The singer was back in the headlines this week when it was announced she had been granted permission to choose her own attorney in the ongoing legal battle over the conservatorship she’s been under for the past 13 years. At a hearing, Britney also called for her father Jamie Spears to be charged with “conservatorship abuse”. With many figures from Britney’s past now speaking out in her defence, a cryptic post has been uploaded on her Instagram page, seemingly accusing some people in her life of only supporting her “to save face for yourself publicly”.

Steve Granitz via Getty Images Britney Spears at a premiere in 2019