Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean Says Last Heartbreaking Interaction He Had With Britney Spears 'Wasn't Her'

The Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean is speaking out in support of Britney Spears, slamming her conservatorship as “insane” and revealing the moment he last saw her that broke his heart.

In an interview this week with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM alongside fellow BSB member Nick Carter, AJ called the conservatorship that’s been controlling Britney’s life and finances since 2008 “asinine,” “insane” and “completely brutal.”

Britney recently spoke out on her own behalf for the first time since 2019, telling a court during a hearing last month that the conservatorship was doing her more harm than good and asked that it end.

During an emotional 20-minute speech, Britney explained how the conservatorship had such a grip on her life that her conservators wouldn’t allow her to remove her IUD so she could have a child with boyfriend Sam Asghari.

Addressing that specific issue, AJ says that “really irks him.”