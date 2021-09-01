Britney Spears Accuses Father Jamie Of Trying To 'Extort' Money From Her

Jeff Kravitz/BBMA2016 via Getty Images Britney Spears pictured in 2016

In new legal filings, Rosengart called for Jamie Spears’ immediate resignation, and accused him of trying to “extort” her. Rosengart said: “Mr Spears and his counsel are now on notice: the status quo is no longer tolerable, and Britney Spears will not be extorted. “Mr Spears’s blatant attempt to barter suspension and removal in exchange for approximately $2 million (£1.45 million) in payments, on top of the millions already reaped from Ms Spears’s estate by Mr Spears and his associates, is a non-starter.” He added that Jamie’s resignation would be the “legally correct, decent and graceful thing to do”, adding: “[Jamie’s] idea of ‘orderly’ is to hang on until someone first brands him ‘father of the year’ and awards him a gold star for his ‘service’. “In other words, although Mr Spears has, at last, been forced to recognise that it is best for his daughter if he departs now, he claims the right to drag his feet because it is best for him to cling to this conservatorship until he feels sufficiently-vindicated.”

AFP via Getty Images Jamie Spears in 2008