Britney Spears' Lawyer 'Aggressively' Moving To Remove Father As Conservator

Britney Spears’ new attorney has said his legal firm is acting “aggressively and expeditiously” to remove the pop star’s father from his role in her hotly debated conservatorship. Mathew Rosengart, the first attorney Britney has been able to choose herself since the conservatorship began in 2008, spoke about his plans outside the Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday evening. “My firm and I are moving aggressively and expeditiously to file a petition to remove Jamie Spears unless he resigns first,” Rosengart told reporters of the singer’s father, who has maintained control of his daughter’s finances as one of her conservators for the past 13 years.

BREAKING: Mathew Rosengart says his firm is moving “aggressively and expeditiously to remove” Jamie Spears as conservator “unless he resigns first” @NBCNewspic.twitter.com/576KTGtVwW — Alicia Victoria Lozano (@aliciavlozano) July 19, 2021

“I want to thank Britney Spears for her courage and for her strength,” Rosengart added, referencing the singer speaking out against the conservatorship for the first time in court and over social media in recent weeks. Britney said at a hearing last month that the system currently in place is “abusive”, accusing her conservators of forcing her to be on birth control, take the mood-stabilising drug lithium and perform against her will. “I would honestly like to sue my family, to be totally honest with you,” Britney told the court, where she’s fighting to end her conservatorship and regain control of her life, career and relationships.

Gabe Ginsberg via Getty Images Britney Spears in 2017