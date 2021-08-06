Britney Spears Says Things Are 'Way Better Than What I Ever Anticipated' Amid Conservatorship Battle

Britney Spears has said thing in her life are “way better than what I ever anticipated” amid her on-going conservatorship battle.

The chart-topping singer is currently fighting to have her father Jamie Spears removed as her legal conservator, a position that has seen him and other parties in control of her finances and various aspects of her personal life since 2008.

On Thursday, it was reported Mathew Rosengart – the lawyer who Britney was granted permission to represent her for the first time since the conservatorship was implemented – filed a motion in Los Angeles probate court asking a judge to bring forward the next court hearing.

The hearing on whether her father should remain her conservator is currently scheduled for 29 September, with Rosengart wanting to bring it forward to 23 August or, at the very least, before 5 September.

On the same day, Britney posted a series of videos on Instagram, and updated fans on how she is doing.

Sitting on a sun-lounger, she said: “I’m sure a lot of you guys are wondering how I’m doing and since the cat is out of the bag, literally out of the bag, and you guys know my situation, I do wanna let you guys know that things are way better than what I ever anticipated.”