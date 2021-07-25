Britney Spears Goes Topless On Instagram In Latest Bold Move

The two images posted Friday and Saturday book-ended a photo of a printed message reading: “Do you know what really turns me on? What I find incredibly sexy? Kindness.” The passage is from “Dirty Pretty Things” by New Zealand poet and novelist Lang Leav.

An increasingly confident Britney Spears went topless in new posts on Instagram.

Can’t believe @britneyspears is reading Dirty Pretty Things right now 😍 pic.twitter.com/3QYnPwOcLL

“Be proud of what you got,” a fan posted, responding to one of Spears’ photos.

Paris Hilton and Jersey Shore’s Jenni “JWoww” Farley also chimed with their approval, along with other Britney supporters.

Two weeks ago the 39-year-old singer clapped back when some critics hinted that she had used a body double when she posed topless on Instagram — with her back facing the camera.

Her new posts were the latest in the increasingly bold communication from the pop star, who’s angrily speaking out in her battle to free herself from her father Jamie Spears’ legal control of her professional and personal life via a conservatorship.