Britney Spears Shares Defiant Dance Video After Saying She Refused To Perform Under Conservatorship

After defending her dancing videos last week, Britney Spears has shared a defiant new clip of herself performing in her living room on Instagram.

In recent times, Britney has posted a string of clips on social media that show her freely dancing around her home, which she said over the weekend was her way of performing without having to go on stage.

She explained on Instagram: “For those of you who choose to criticise my dancing videos... look I’m not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think!!!! I’ve done that for the past 13 years.

“I’d much rather share videos YES from my living room instead of on stage in Vegas where some people were so far gone they couldn’t even shake my hand and I ended up getting a contact high from weed all the time... which I didn’t mind but it would have been nice to be able to go to the motherf***ing spa!!!!

“And no I’m not gonna put on heavy makeup and try try try on stage again and not be able to do the real deal with remixes of my songs for years and begging to put my new music in my show for MY fans... so I quit!!!!”