Britney Spears Poses Naked As She Celebrates Her Father Being Removed As Conservator

Britney Spears has posed naked in a series of photographs as she celebrated a seismic legal victory over her father with a tropical getaway. The 39-year-old singer shared the snaps on Instagram the day after a judge ruled that it was in Britney’s “best interests” that Jamie Spears should be removed as her conservator after 13 years. Britney posed for the pictures, with pink flower emojis protecting her modesty, during a trip with her fiancé Sam Asghari to “paradise”, believed to be Hawaii.

She joked about Photoshopping the images in the caption, writing: “Playing in the Pacific never hurt anybody!!!! Pssss no photo edits … the tub curves!!!” In a separate video, the Toxic singer is seen relaxing on a boat with Sam and frolicking in the sea. “A beautiful day here in paradise celebrating,” she wrote.