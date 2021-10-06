Britney Spears Takes Swipe At Family Members As She Speaks Out About Conservatorship

Britney Spears has taken aim at members of her family for their behaviour throughout her 13-year conservatorship. Last week, a judge ruled that the chart-topping singer’s dad Jamie Spears would be removed from his long-held position as conservator of her estate, with Britney previously having described the arrangement as “abusive”. In the early hours of Wednesday morning, Britney posted a picture of two women underwater, with one lying unconscious on a mattress and the other swimming down towards her. “This picture is everything to me!!!” the Piece Of Me star wrote. “It makes me want to cry... she’s saving her divine feminine sister.”

Steve Granitz via Getty Images Britney Spears pictured in 2019

Britney went on to take a swipe at undisclosed members of her family for their part in the conservatorship. She said: “I suggest if you have a friend that’s been in a house that feels really small for four months… no car… no phone… no door for privacy and they have to work around 10 hours a day, seven days a week and give tons of blood weekly with never a day off… I strongly suggest you go pick up your friend and get them the hell outta there!!!! “If you’re like my family who says things like ‘sorry, you’re in a conservatorship’ … probably thinking you’re different so they can fuck with you!!!!”