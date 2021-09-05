Peppa Pig Takes Aim At Kanye West Over Their Respective Album Reviews And... Seriously, What?!

Some Twitter shade from a fictional cartoon pig is the latest unexpected twist in Kanye West’s Donda album roll-out. The road to Donda’s release was an especially long and complicated one, which included several last-minute tweaks, numerous controversial guest stars and mixed reviews when the 27-track album was eventually unveiled. But despite the various twists and turns, one thing we certainly didn’t expect was Peppa Pig sticking the boot (or should that be trotter?) in. Earlier this week, Peppa Pig’s Twitter account appeared to take a swipe at Ye, when it shared screengrabs of their respective album review scores on the online music outlet Pitchfork.

Channel 5/Gregory Pace/Shutterstock Peppa Pig and Kanye West

Referencing the fact that Peppa Pig’s album scored 6.5 while the hit rapper’s only managed a 6, a since-deleted tweet read: “Peppa didn’t need to host listening parties in the Mercedez-Benz stadium to get that .5.” Although this tweet has since been removed, an additional post alluding to their Pitchfork scores remains up on the official Peppa Pig account.

👑 — Peppa Pig Official (@peppapig) September 1, 2021