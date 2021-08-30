Kim Kardashian attempted to show public support for her estranged husband Kanye West following the release of his long-awaited new album Donda. The reality star posted screenshots of tracks from Ye’s 10th studio album supposedly playing on her phone to her Instagram Story, following its release on Sunday. Except there was one thing wrong – she actually had some of the songs on mute.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

And of course, it wasn’t long before Kim’s screenshots went viral online after many fans picked up on her muted listening experience...

bro I’m crying kim kardashian is playing donda on mute pic.twitter.com/xqCwXmAgw5 — Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) August 29, 2021

It’s the way Kim kardashian posted like she’s listening to Kanye’s album but the volume is muted 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/2ytwbZxpkd — Rose Stan Acct (@24kRose_) August 29, 2021

not kim kardashian listening to k@nye's album on mute helpppp 😭 pic.twitter.com/coErFB8JfT — benjy🧣 (@cowboylikebenjy) August 29, 2021

So #DONDA is out so good so far. Should I put my phone 📱 on mute just like @KimKardashian to get the full effect? pic.twitter.com/zBWyn5Xey0 — jennica (@RENNIDOLL) August 29, 2021

No way Kim Kardashian listening to Donda on mute 😭 pic.twitter.com/nIp1ThvEa7 — Khumi DeMamp (@mr_nimbuss) August 29, 2021

However, it seems Kim might have realised her mistake, as the screenshots were later reposted to her Story with the volume turned up. Kim previously made a show-stealing cameo at Kanye’s album launch event, emerging from the audience in a wedding dress months after filing for divorce from after almost seven years of marriage.