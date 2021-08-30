Kim Kardashian attempted to show public support for her estranged husband Kanye West following the release of his long-awaited new album Donda.
The reality star posted screenshots of tracks from Ye’s 10th studio album supposedly playing on her phone to her Instagram Story, following its release on Sunday.
Except there was one thing wrong – she actually had some of the songs on mute.
And of course, it wasn’t long before Kim’s screenshots went viral online after many fans picked up on her muted listening experience...
However, it seems Kim might have realised her mistake, as the screenshots were later reposted to her Story with the volume turned up.
Kim previously made a show-stealing cameo at Kanye’s album launch event, emerging from the audience in a wedding dress months after filing for divorce from after almost seven years of marriage.
Kanye has spent weeks putting the finishing touches on the much-delayed Donda, which is named after his late mother.
His listening party in his hometown of Chicago last week was the third such promotional session Kanye had held for the album, but the first two came and went without Donda’s arrival.
He also came under fire after bringing out Marilyn Manson and DaBaby as guests during one song at the event, leaving many fans disappointed and outraged.
The rapper launched the 27-track, one hour and 48 minute record on streaming services on Sunday.
Kanye subsequently claimed on Instagram that the album had been released without his approval by Universal Music Group, the parent company of Def Jam.