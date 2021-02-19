Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Are Getting Divorced

The filing follows months of rumours that the relationship between the two celebrities was on the rocks.

The two first went public with their relationship in 2012.

West is reportedly comfortable with joint custody, and neither party is contesting a prenuptial agreement.

Sources tell TMZ that Kardashian is asking for joint legal and physical custody of the couple’s four children: daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 1.

A source in the Los Angeles court system told Variety that the divorce paperwork had been filed.

A representative for Kardashian confirmed the news to TMZ on Friday, but declined to give a statement.

Kim Kardashian has officially filed for divorce from Kanye West after almost seven years of marriage.

The couple’s relationship became strained last year when West, 43, who suffers from bipolar disorder, ran an unsuccessful campaign marked by erratic statements to be elected US president under his self-styled Birthday Party.

Kardashian in July released a statement urging compassion for West’s mental heath struggles, but the couple appeared to grow further apart with the 21-time Grammy winner spending most of his time at his ranch in Wyoming and Kardashian remaining in their Calabasas mansion outside Los Angeles.

After being friends for years – West even appeared in a 2010 episode of Kourtney And Kim Take New York – two of the most famous people on the planet started dating in April 2012.

Kardashian was still legally married to professional basketball player Kris Humphries, who she notoriously split from after 72 days of marriage.

In September of that year, the new couple appeared together at Paris Fashion Week and during their relationship they would be regular fixtures on the couture circuit.

Three months later and two became three. West announced on stage during a concert in New Jersey Kardashian was expecting.

In May of the following year, the couple attended the Met Gala together, with a heavily pregnant Kardashian wearing the dress that launched a million memes.

Her floral print Givenchy gown – with matching gloves – attracted widespread mockery, with the late Robin Williams comparing her to Mrs Doubtfire.

It was one of the early examples of the Kardashian-West union electrifying the internet.