Kanye West Is Officially Done Being Known As Kanye West As He Requests Legal Name Change

Kanye West is officially done being known as Kanye West. It’s been revealed that the chart-topping rapper has filed a petition to legally change his name. In court documents filed in Los Angeles, he revealed he henceforth wants to be known as his long-standing two-letter nickname “Ye”, with no middle names or surname. He cited “personal reasons” as his motivation for the name change, which must be approved by a judge before it becomes legal.

David Crotty via Getty Images Kanye West

Fans, journalists and fellow artists have been referring to Ye by the shortened version of his name for years now, with the Grammy-winning musician even using it as the title of his eighth album in 2018. Months after its release, he tweeted: “The being formally known as Kanye West… I am YE.”

the being formally known as Kanye West



I am YE — ye (@kanyewest) September 29, 2018

Ye has previously spoken about the significance this nickname holds for him, as “ye” is apparently the most commonly-used word in the bible. His fans are currently waiting with baited breath for the arrival of his 10th solo album, which is named after his late mother, Donda. Originally set to debut over a year ago, the release has been pushed on countless occasion. Last month, Ye held a listening party for the album at a stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, but it was later revealed the artist had decided to continue working on it after it was played for the first time.

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Kanye West at the Donda listening party last month