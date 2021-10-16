Adele made her long-awaited return to the music scene after six years away with her new release Easy On Me on Friday – and it’s fair to say that the song has already received a big reaction online.

Not only has it already broken records on both Spotify and Amazon Music just 24 hours after its release, Adele has also been given the meme treatment thanks to her new new track.

As you can see below, one particular section of the song’s chorus almost immediately proved to be meme fodder for music fans on social media...