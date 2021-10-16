Adele made her long-awaited return to the music scene after six years away with her new release Easy On Me on Friday – and it’s fair to say that the song has already received a big reaction online.
Not only has it already broken records on both Spotify and Amazon Music just 24 hours after its release, Adele has also been given the meme treatment thanks to her new new track.
As you can see below, one particular section of the song’s chorus almost immediately proved to be meme fodder for music fans on social media...
And here are a selection of our favourite reactions to Easy On Me, starting with a suitably ridiculous post from Doncaster Council, of all accounts...
Adele first teased Easy On Me, and immediately inspired another popular meme thanks to the clip’s opening shot.
The Easy On Me music video references past clips from the Grammy-winning star, most notably her signature hits Rolling In The Deep and Hello.
Opening with a black-and-white shot of Adele talking on the phone outside a country house, the Someone Like You singer is later seen driving on an open road, and as the song progresses, the video eventually fills with colour.
Before the release, Adele gave two revealing interviews with the UK and US editions of Vogue magazine, in which she discussed everything from her divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki to her recent weight loss.
She also opened up about her new album, 30, which will be unveiled next month, almost six years to the day after her most recent release, 25.
Watch the music video for Easy On Me below: