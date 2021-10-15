Heart/Marc Piasecki/Getty Adele and Ed Sheeran's latest albums are coming in the next few weeks

Adele was absolutely not having it when Heart breakfast presenter Jamie Theakston told her not to “panic” about the fact that Ed Sheeran would be releasing his upcoming album Equals around the same time as her latest collection, 30.

Six years after the release of her smash hit Hello, Adele unveiled her new single Easy On Me on Friday morning, and to mark the occasion, the Grammy-winning singer has been doing the rounds on various radio stations’ breakfast shows.

Among them was Heart, where host Jamie Theakston pointed out that “Ed Sheeran’s got an album coming out as well, at the same time”.

As Jamie asked whether she “looked at him as competition”, Adele questioned: “On the 19th [of November]?”

“Well, not the 19th,” Jamie explained. “Don’t panic!”

“Ha! I ain’t panicking!” Adele responded with a cackle. “He can panic!”