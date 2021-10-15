Adele was absolutely not having it when Heart breakfast presenter Jamie Theakston told her not to “panic” about the fact that Ed Sheeran would be releasing his upcoming album Equals around the same time as her latest collection, 30.
Six years after the release of her smash hit Hello, Adele unveiled her new single Easy On Me on Friday morning, and to mark the occasion, the Grammy-winning singer has been doing the rounds on various radio stations’ breakfast shows.
Among them was Heart, where host Jamie Theakston pointed out that “Ed Sheeran’s got an album coming out as well, at the same time”.
As Jamie asked whether she “looked at him as competition”, Adele questioned: “On the 19th [of November]?”
“Well, not the 19th,” Jamie explained. “Don’t panic!”
“Ha! I ain’t panicking!” Adele responded with a cackle. “He can panic!”
“She’s gonna smash it!” co-presenter Amanda Holden then interjected.
Before moving on, the Someone Like You star insisted that she “loves Ed” and “really loves” his wife, Cherry Seaborn.
Ed’s latest album Equals is coming out on 19 October, with Adele’s 30 following on 19 November.
Thanks to his hits Bad Habits and Shivers, Ed has been at the top spot of the UK singles chart for the last 15 weeks, but in recent days has been urging fans to buy and stream Sir Elton John and Dua Lipa’s new collaboration, so his pal can land his first number one in 16 years.
Sharing a photo of himself and the Candle In The Wind singer on Instagram, Ed wrote: “[Elton] is so close to knocking me off the #1 spot in the UK. It will be his first number one in almost 20 years and I really want it to happen.
“Please go buy/stream/download Cold Heart with @dualipa now, 15 weeks at #1 was more than I ever expected anyway, love you all.”
“Who doesn’t wanna be knocked off by Elton anyway?” he added.
Listen to the Heart breakfast show with Jamie and Amanda every weekday. Watch the video for Adele’s new single Easy On Me below: