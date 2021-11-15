Oprah Winfrey And Lizzo Singing Along To Adele Is The Duet We Didn't Know We Needed

Our invite to Adele’s exclusive One Night Only concert at the Griffith Observatory in LA got lost in the post, but that wasn’t the case for Oprah Winfrey and Lizzo.

The two stars were among a host of A-list guests that also included Leonardo DiCaprio, Drake, Ellen DeGeneres and Melissa McCarthy at the pre-recorded show, which aired in the US on Sunday night.

Oprah – who sat down for a chat with the British singer as part of the special – and Lizzo can be seen singing along to Adele’s hit Hello at the top of their lungs in a clip shared on the talk show legend’s Instagram.

However, Oprah appeared to be having a little difficulty remembering the lyrics...

As well as Hello, Adele treated fans to performances of her comeback single Easy On Me and three other new songs, I Drink Wine, Hold On and Love Is A Game.

The set list also included her classic hits, Someone Like You and Rolling In The Deep.

