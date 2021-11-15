Adele has treated fans to performances of four tracks from her highly-anticipated new album, 30, ahead of its official release this Friday (19 November).

The singer showcased the new songs as well as several of her classic hits during a two-hour US TV special, which also featured an interview with American chat show host Oprah Winfrey.

Adele performed the new songs – I Drink Wine, Hold On, Love Is A Game and her comeback single Easy On Me - in a pre-recorded show from Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles.

The Brit Award and Grammy winner told the audience at the exclusive concert, which included celebrity friends such as Drake and Lizzo, that she was “shitting” herself as she performed the chart-topping song for the first time live.

Explaining the genesis of Hold On during the interview with Oprah, she said: “My friends would always say ‘hold on’ when I would feel like I am in the lyrics and the verse.”

She continued: “But it was just exhausting trying to keep going with it. It’s a process.

“The process of a divorce, the process of being a single parent, the process of not seeing your child every single day – (that) wasn’t really a plan that I had when I became a mum.

“The process of arriving for yourself every single day, turning up for yourself every single day and still running a home and a business.

“So many people know what I’m talking about and I feel like that as well, I juggle those things as well.”

Adele also sang a selection of classics from her back catalogue including Hello, Rolling In The Deep and Someone Like You.