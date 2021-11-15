Adele Says Her Son Had No Idea She Was 'Adele'

Adele’s son is in for a big surprise.

The British singer told Oprah Winfrey in her highly anticipated Adele: One Night Only special that nine-year-old Angelo isn’t really aware yet that his mum is mega famous.

Advertisement

“So does Angelo know that you are Adele?” Oprah asked the Grammy winner in a rose garden sit-down.

Adele, one of the world’s top-selling music artists, said he didn’t have a clue until recently when he saw a spate of likes and comments on social media, “and then he was like, ‘people really like you.’”

Advertisement

“He’s starting to get it a little bit, but not really,” she added.

CBS

“Didn’t you take him to a Taylor Swift concert and he was like ... couldn’t believe that all those people were there?” Oprah asked.

Advertisement

Adele said he loved Taylor’s concert.

“Because he used to come to my stadium shows for my rehearsals and it’d be empty. He’s like, ‘So many people come to her shows,’ ’cause I’d make him leave before they all arrived,” she said. “It was so cute and so funny.”

The singer’s intimate concert taped at Los Angeles’ Griffith Observatory last month was the first time her son had seen her perform. The concert and Oprah interview were combined for the CBS special that aired in the US on Sunday night.

“It’s the absolute honour of my life to have you here tonight baby,” Adele told her son from the stage.

Advertisement

"It's the absolute honor of my life to have you here tonight baby..." 🥺#ADELE's special shoutout to her son has left us officially deceased. #MomGoalz pic.twitter.com/QzSVzOozP4 — CBS (@CBS) November 15, 2021

Her new album, 30, is intended as a way to convey to her son the feelings that led to her 2019 divorce when he reaches adulthood, she told Oprah.

Adele and Angelo’s father, Simon Konecki, now live across the road from one another in Beverly Hills. They have remained friends since the split and co-parent Angelo.

“I was really ignoring myself. For a long time. Which was wild to me when I realised it,” Adele said of the reasons behind the breakup.

She said she felt, at times, “somewhat selfish,” for dismantling her child’s nuclear family structure in pursuit of finding her own happiness.

“And I knew that as an adult, Angelo would be livid with me for doing that. I knew that when he became an adult that he’d be furious at me. And I didn’t want that either. But it was, it was hard work.

“I just wanted him to hear me talking madly deeply about who I am and how I feel, like you know, and I don’t know if I’d ever be able to have that conversation with him in real life.”