Filming for Adele’s upcoming ITV special got underway at the London Palladium on Saturday, with a host of A-listers in attendance to watch the award-winning singer in action.
To coincide with the release of Adele’s long-awaited fourth album 30, ITV is reviving its classic An Audience With… format, which will see the chart-topping star performing for an audience jam-packed with celebs and chatting to some of the famous guests in the theatre.
The show was recorded on Saturday night, and while the woman of the hour was nowhere to be seen outside the venue, several of the special’s guests were seen walking the red carpet before the show.
Among those who showed up to watch Adele were the Someone Like You singer’s pals Alan Carr, Stormzy and Graham Norton, alongside musicians Dua Lipa, Olly Alexander of Years & Years and Spice Girls singer Mel B.
Actors Emma Watson, Sir Ben Kingsley, Suranne Jones and Bryan Cranston were also in the audience, alongside the likes of Jonathan Ross, Idris Elba, Naomi Campbell and Andrew Lloyd Webber.
It was previously reported by The Sun that Sir Elton John and Little Mix would be part of the special, with the tabloid claiming the Beckhams had been invited but were unable to make it.
As well as her upcoming ITV special, Adele is also recording a separate show for US audiences, while will include an interview with Oprah Winfrey in the TV legend’s famous rose garden, where she spoke to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle earlier this year.
Adele recently fended off competition from Ed Sheeran to retain her spot at the top of the UK singles chart with her song Easy On Me for the third week running.
Her new album is due to drop on Friday 19 November, almost six years to the day after her last release, 25.
Earlier this week, Adele teased fans with the tracklisting for 30, with one song title in particular really capturing fans’ imaginations.