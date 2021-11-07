James Veysey/Shutterstock The London Palladium was home to the one-off special An Audience With Adele

Filming for Adele’s upcoming ITV special got underway at the London Palladium on Saturday, with a host of A-listers in attendance to watch the award-winning singer in action.

To coincide with the release of Adele’s long-awaited fourth album 30, ITV is reviving its classic An Audience With… format, which will see the chart-topping star performing for an audience jam-packed with celebs and chatting to some of the famous guests in the theatre.

The show was recorded on Saturday night, and while the woman of the hour was nowhere to be seen outside the venue, several of the special’s guests were seen walking the red carpet before the show.

Among those who showed up to watch Adele were the Someone Like You singer’s pals Alan Carr, Stormzy and Graham Norton, alongside musicians Dua Lipa, Olly Alexander of Years & Years and Spice Girls singer Mel B.