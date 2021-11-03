She will be showcasing songs from her forthcoming album 30 as well as a number of her classic hits.

The guests will include Adele’s “own personal heroes and heroines, fellow musicians, artists, actors, sportsmen, sportswomen and more”, ITV said.

ITV is resurrecting its classic An Audience With... format, which will see Adele performing at the London Palladium in front of a specially-invited audience.

Adele will host an primetime concert on ITV to launch her eagerly awaited new album, 30.

For those Adele fans who were worried they’d be missing out after it was announced the singer had landed her own US TV special , there’s good news – she’s doing one in the UK too.

Katie Rawcliffe, head of entertainment commissioning at ITV, said: “As one of the world’s most in-demand stars, we are beyond thrilled to bring this one-off night to ITV. Adele is a remarkable artist and this will be a very special event.”

An Audience With Adele will air on ITV on 21 November, two days after the release of 30.

Director Ben Winston – best known for his work with James Corden – wrote on Instagram: “In my home to London to make this. I grew up loving An Audience With... specials on ITV – so to be coming back to London to produce this, with a one of a kind artist – the incredible @adele , is literally a dream come true.”

His production company Fulwell 73 Productions is also behind the US TV special, Adele: One Night Only, which will see the star performing to a crowd outside the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles.

As part of the special, she will also sit down for an interview with Oprah Winfrey in the chat show host’s rose garden, where she conducted her headline-grabbing interview in March with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Adele: One Night Only will be broadcast on US network CBS on 14 November.

Earlier this week, Adele released the tracklisting for her upcoming album – which she previously said reflects a tumultuous period of her life which included her divorce from charity boss Simon Konecki – and one track immediately had fans talking.

She has also announced her first live gigs in five years with two huge London shows.