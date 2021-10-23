Adele Shows Off Her 'Proudest Possession' And It's Kinda Gross

Adele’s love for Celine Dion will go on in Celine’s already-chewed gum.

In a video interview with Vogue, Adele showed off a framed piece of Celine’s used gum given to her by The Late Late Show host James Corden.

The Hello singer explained that James knew of her admiration for the My Heart Will Go On icon and presented the gum to her.

“It’s my proudest possession,” said Adele, whose new single Easy On Me is lighting up the charts ahead of a November album release.

“It’s pretty amazing,” she continued as she handed the item to the interviewer for a closer look.

(Fast forward to 13:11 in the video above)

Later in the day, James confirmed Adele’s account on his late night talk show.

He said Celine was about to start a Carpool Karaoke segment with him and was getting ready to dispose of her gum.

But James, recalling how Adele told him she was starstruck by the Canadian entertainer, made sure to preserve the specimen in a piece of paper.

(Fast forward to 5:39 in the video below)