Adele Is All Smiles On Date Night With Boyfriend Rich Paul At A-List Basketball Game In LA

Adele was spotted enjoying a date night with her boyfriend Rich Paul on Tuesday night with court side seats at a basketball game.
The singer, who is set to return to the No.1 spot on this week’s chart with her comeback single Easy On Me, was all smiles as she watched the LA Lakers take on the Golden State Warriors alongside her beau.
Adele and the 39-year-old American sports agent went Instagram official last month, but were first spotted together at another basketball game back in July.
Rich is the singer’s first serious relationship since her divorce from Simon Konecki in 2019.
She recently opened up about her new romance in an interview with Vogue, describing Rich as ”smart and so fucking funny”.
Adele revealed that Rich is the first person she’s dated since her divorce who is not troubled by her fame.
Speaking to British Vogue, she said: “I did date before Rich, but they hated it. They’d find it stressful being out or seen with me, which meant that I guarded all of it beyond. It never evolved because we were never experiencing things together.
“Whereas he’s not frazzled by it at all. It feels like it’s consistent and considerate enough that I don’t care who knows.
“He’s great. He’s so fucking funny. He’s so smart, you know.”
Rich is worth an estimated $46million and featured in Forbes top-10 most powerful sports agents in 2020.
Adele, who shares eight-year-old son Angelo with her ex husband, reached a divorce settlement earlier this year.
A judgement filed at Los Angeles Superior Court revealed the former couple will share custody of their son and that neither party will be paying spousal support. Much of the divorce settlement remains confidential.