Adele Is All Smiles On Date Night With Boyfriend Rich Paul At A-List Basketball Game In LA

Adele was spotted enjoying a date night with her boyfriend Rich Paul on Tuesday night with court side seats at a basketball game.

The singer, who is set to return to the No.1 spot on this week’s chart with her comeback single Easy On Me, was all smiles as she watched the LA Lakers take on the Golden State Warriors alongside her beau.

Adele and the 39-year-old American sports agent went Instagram official last month, but were first spotted together at another basketball game back in July.

Rich is the singer’s first serious relationship since her divorce from Simon Konecki in 2019.