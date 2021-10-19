Adele Is Getting The Royal Treatment With Oprah Interview Ahead Of New Album

Hello, it’s Adele with a massive prime-time special on the way, ahead of the release of her new album 30. US TV network CBS has announced that Adele One Night Only will air on 14 November and feature “an extraordinary concert performance that includes the earliest opportunity to hear her first new material in six years,” according to a press release. Fans of the multi-platinum Grammy winner will be treated to both “chart-topping hits” and “several never-before-heard songs,” presumably including Adele’s recently released lead single Easy On Me, which has already shattered the Spotify record for most streams in a single day. And since nothing says you’re back like an exclusive interview with Oprah Winfrey, the two-hour special will also include a sit-down with the media mogul in the famed rose garden on the grounds of her sprawling Santa Barbara compound.

NBC via Getty Images Adele

The “wide-ranging conversation” with the famously private British singer will touch upon her “new album, the stories behind the songs, life after divorce, weight loss and raising her son,” according to CBS. Adele has said her upcoming fourth studio album was fuelled by the upheavals in her personal life over the past few years ― including her 2019 split from husband Simon Konecki, with whom she shares a nine-year-old son, Angelo. The singer revealed that 30, set to arrive just six days after the special airs, is dedicated to her child as a way to explain why she sought a divorce.

Getty Images via Getty Images Adele will sit down with Oprah Winfrey