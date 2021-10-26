Adele Announces First Live Gigs In Five Years With Two Huge London Shows And We Are READY

Adele will play her first live shows in five years after announcing two huge London shows for 2022.

The singer will take to the stage at London’s Hyde Park on the 1st and 2nd of July next year.

The shows will form part of next year’s BST Hyde Park festival, which will also feature performances from Sir Elton John, Duran Duran and Pearl Jam.

The singer announced the news to fans on social media on Tuesday morning.