Adele Announces First Live Gigs In Five Years With Two Huge London Shows And We Are READY

Adele will play her first live shows in five years after announcing two huge London shows for 2022.
The singer will take to the stage at London’s Hyde Park on the 1st and 2nd of July next year.
The shows will form part of next year’s BST Hyde Park festival, which will also feature performances from Sir Elton John, Duran Duran and Pearl Jam.
The singer announced the news to fans on social media on Tuesday morning.
Adele’s comeback single, Easy On Me, is on track to top the UK single charts for a second week, the Official Charts Company said on Sunday.
The single is the first track from her album, 30, which will be released on November 30.
She will be interviewed by Oprah Winfrey as part of a two-hour special called One Night Only on US network CBS on 14 November.
BST Hyde Park returns after a two-year absence due to the Coronavirus pandemic and runs from 24 June to 10 July 2022.
Tickets will be on general sale from 30 October, while fans can sign up at adele.com from 26 October to access Adele’s presale which starts on 28 October at 10am.