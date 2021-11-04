Adele may have made her musical comeback with a serious and emotional ballad, but that doesn’t mean there weren’t plenty of laughs to be had on the set of her latest music video. The chart-topping singer has posted a blooper reel from her Easy On Me shoot on Instagram, proving that even global superstars don’t always get it right the first time… especially when they’re trying to look chic while struggling with a long coat. Or, indeed, trying to push a cassette tape into a car stereo while grappling with nails as long as Adele’s.

Highlights from the two-minute video include Adele’s numerous attempts to keep a straight face while she’s supposed to be looking moody in her rear-view mirror, and the out-takes from the phone conversation at the very beginning of the clip. Our personal favourite has to be when she’s dealing with the wind machine, though, and has to repeatedly dodge bits of paper that are flying around the room as she lip syncs for her life.

Instagram/Adele Adele's Easy On Me blooper real is two-minutes of pure joy