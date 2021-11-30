Adele CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images

Adele has ended up inadvertently inspiring an unlikely new TikTok dance challenge, after recently saying she had no interest in making music aimed at users of the app.

While promoting her new album 30, the record-breaking star spoke to Zane Lowe for Apple Music about how the music industry has changed since her last release, 25.

“As we were wrapping up the mixing [of the album] and all of that, the conversation of TikTok came up a lot, right? So I’m like ‘Tik-a-Tok-a-who?’,” she joked.

“They were like, we’ve really got to make sure these 14-year-olds know who you are, and I was like, ‘but they’ve all got mums!’. They’ve all got mums and they’ve definitely been growing up listening to my music, these 14-year-olds, and stuff like that.”

“If everyone’s making music for TikTok, who’s making the music for my generation? Who’s making music for my peers? I will do that job gladly.” @Adele #30



pic.twitter.com/JlQYwVIUOB — Vincent Odundo (@VinceOdundo) November 26, 2021

Adele added: “If everyone’s making music for the TikTok, who’s making the music for my generation? Who’s making the music for my peers? I will do that job gladly.

“I’d rather cater to people that are on my level in terms of the amount of time we’ve spent on Earth and all the things we’ve been through.”

As it turns out, though, Adele has got it in her to start a TikTok trend without even trying.

Last week, a tweet went viral mashing up Megan Thee Stallion’s dancing at the American Music Awards with the Adele ballad Water Under The Bridge.

Since then, TikTok users have taken it upon themselves to try and recreate the clip – complete with Megan’s exact Body choreography – with completely ridiculous results…

Frankly, there are “collaborations we never knew we needed in our lives”, and then there’s this…