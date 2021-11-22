Mo Gilligan Comic Relief via Getty Images

Brit Awards organisers have announced Mo Gilligan as the new presenter for next year’s ceremony, after Jack Whitehall confirmed that he was stepping down as host.

In May, Jack hosted the Brits for the fourth consecutive year, and later revealed he would not be returning to present the Brits in 2022.

It’s now been revealed that comedian Mo will be taking over as host when the ceremony takes place in February 2022.

“It’s an absolute privilege to host the 2022 Brit Awards,” Mo said. “I’m truly honoured to be asked.

“We’re already in the extensive planning stages and all I can say is, I promise we’re going to give it all we’ve got to create an incredible night for music fans everywhere. Let’s go!”

Jack Whitehall previously hosted the Brits for four consecutive years Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

Celebrating the news on Twitter, the Masked Singer judge wrote: “This is a huge honour for me and being a fan of music I can’t wait to bring fun, unlimited vibes and an awards show the music fan can feel part of.”

Excited To Announce 🚨I’m going to be your host for the 2022 @brits Awards. This is a huge honour for me and being a fan of music I can’t wait bring fun, unlimited vibes and an award show the music fan can feel part of #BRITs love for the continued support it always means a lot pic.twitter.com/p0pHl3dvrz — Mo Gilligan (@MoTheComedian) November 22, 2021

Mo also shared a screenshot of a tweet he had previously posted back in 2011, in which he said he hoped to have hosted the Brits by 2013.

“OK it didn’t happen in 2013,” he joked. “But I definitely put it out there into the universe.”

Ok it didn’t happen in 2013 🤣 but I definitely put it out there into the universe 🙌🏾 #lawofattraction pic.twitter.com/0TuHnlhzDB — Mo Gilligan (@MoTheComedian) November 22, 2021

Maya Jama and Clara Amfo have been announced as the co-hosts of the upcoming nominations show The Brits Are Coming as well as red carpet coverage for next year’s event.

Brits bosses have also confirmed that next year they will be ditching gendered categories, replacing “male” and “female” with Artist Of The Year and International Artist Of The Year.

They will also be introducing four new genre-specific categories for Best Alternative/Rock Act, Best Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap Act, Best Dance Act and Best Pop/R&B Act.

Brit Awards chair Tom March said: “It is important that the Brits continue to evolve and aim to be as inclusive as possible. It feels completely the right time to celebrate the achievements of artists for the music that they create, and the work that they do, irrespective of gender.

“I’m really excited to launch four new genre awards, which create even more opportunities for artists to be acknowledged for the brilliant music they create and produce, and give music fans the chance to get involved and vote to support their artists and help them to win a Brit.”