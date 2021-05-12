This year’s Brit Awards featured red carpet appearances from A-list stars like Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Dua Lipa and Little Mix – all of whom also took home awards on the night.
Still, we have to say, there was one celebrity who truly stole the show on the red carpet for us. And that was Sheridan Smith.
Despite not being among the night’s nominees or presenters, Sheridan was still one of our favourite celebs in attendance, not least for the number of fellow guests she managed to grab for photos while she made her way into the event.
Before the Brits had even started, the Bafta-winning star was seen posing for a snap with fellow musical theatre performer and Pose actor Billy Porter…
...got performer Rag’n’Bone Man involved for a couple of snaps…
...and then laughed it up with the boys from Kurupt FM.
But even when she was on her own on the red carpet, it still looked like Sheridan was having an absolute ball at the Brits (and as a sidenot, we were loving this Britney-esque high ponytail moment).
We love to see it, to be honest.
Dua Lipa ended up being the big winner at last night’s bash, taking home not just Best British Album but also the British Female Solo Artist prize.
It was a great night all round for female talent, with Little Mix making history as the first girl band to win Best British Group and Haim scooping Best International Group.
Arlo Parks was awarded Best British Breakthrough following the success of her debut album Collapsed In Sunbeams, and Griff followed in Celeste’s footsteps as the recipient of the Brits Rising Star title.