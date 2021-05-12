This year’s Brit Awards featured red carpet appearances from A-list stars like Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Dua Lipa and Little Mix – all of whom also took home awards on the night.

Still, we have to say, there was one celebrity who truly stole the show on the red carpet for us. And that was Sheridan Smith.

Despite not being among the night’s nominees or presenters, Sheridan was still one of our favourite celebs in attendance, not least for the number of fellow guests she managed to grab for photos while she made her way into the event.

Before the Brits had even started, the Bafta-winning star was seen posing for a snap with fellow musical theatre performer and Pose actor Billy Porter…