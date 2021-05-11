It’s been an unusual awards season that has seen many ceremonies pivot to virtual or go ahead with Covid protocols, but tonight the stage is set for a much more familiar Brit Awards.

British music’s biggest night is going ahead with relative normalcy as part of the government’s live event research programme, meaning there will be an audience, live performances and plenty of stars in attendance thanks to strict Covid testing.

Prior to the ceremony, some of the biggest names in music and other celebrity guests will be walking the red carpet outside The O2 Arena in London to help mark the return of live music.