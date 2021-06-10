Noel Gallagher Takes Tiresome (And, Actually, Inaccurate) Swipe At Little Mix After Brits Win

Last month, Little Mix made history as the first girl band in history to be awarded Best British Group at the Brit Awards.
Accepting the award at London’s The O2 Arena, the band took the opportunity to shout out the UK girl groups that helped pave the way for them, while also highlighting the “white male dominance, misogyny, sexism and lack of diversity” they’ve faced throughout their almost 10-year journey in the music industry.
It’s unfortunate, then, that the group are now facing criticism from one of the category’s past recipients, former Oasis singer Noel Gallagher.
Speaking to The Sun, the singer said: “Little Mix, with the greatest respect, are not in the same league as Oasis. Not even in the same f*****g sport.”
Elaborating further, Noel continued: “It’s a symptom of the music business chasing the numbers – and there not being any bands or songwriters in those bands.
“Record company guys constantly say, ‘Oh, these guys are the real deal’. And I think, ‘You wouldn’t know the real deal if it f***ing bit you on the a***, mate’. I don’t know what happened — I think it’s because bands are hard work.”
It’s worth noting that Little Mix have writing credits on all six of their studio albums, with signature tracks like Wings, Move, Shout Out To My Ex and their most recent hit Heartbreak Anthem all having been co-penned by the group themselves.
The chart-topping band are currently riding a huge wave of success after Sweet Melody – their final single to feature former band member Jesy Nelson – topped the charts in January, with subsequent singles Confetti and Heartbreak Anthem both breaking the top 10 this month.
Two members of the group, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, also have extra reason to celebrate as they’re both currently expecting, making their first public appearance since their respective pregnancy announcements at the Brits.