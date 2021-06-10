Noel Gallagher Takes Tiresome (And, Actually, Inaccurate) Swipe At Little Mix After Brits Win

Last month, Little Mix made history as the first girl band in history to be awarded Best British Group at the Brit Awards.

Accepting the award at London’s The O2 Arena, the band took the opportunity to shout out the UK girl groups that helped pave the way for them, while also highlighting the “white male dominance, misogyny, sexism and lack of diversity” they’ve faced throughout their almost 10-year journey in the music industry.

It’s unfortunate, then, that the group are now facing criticism from one of the category’s past recipients, former Oasis singer Noel Gallagher.

Speaking to The Sun, the singer said: “Little Mix, with the greatest respect, are not in the same league as Oasis. Not even in the same f*****g sport.”