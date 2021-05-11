Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock has spoken out after being mistakenly referred to as bandmate Jade Thirlwall on the cover of the Metro newspaper. Tuesday’s edition of the paper featured a story about Leigh-Anne and Perrie Edwards’ recent pregnancy announcements on its front page, but mislabelled the former as Jade. Sharing a photo of the front page, Leigh-Anne questioned why it should be the case that “two women of colour are always mistaken for each other”. Referring to her new documentary about racism within the music industry, Leigh-Anne tweeted: “10 years [into our career] and still this is happening. This is the type of shit Jade and I have had to deal with for 10 years and this is another reason as to why I was fuelled to make my doc.”

Why is it that the two women of colour are always mistaken for each other? 10 years in and still this is happening. This is the type of shit Jade and I have had to deal with for 10 years and this is another reason as to why I was fuelled to make my doc. #DOBETTER

HuffPost UK has contacted Metro for comment. Last year, Jade voiced her frustration after a story about the racism she experienced as a child on MSN’s website was illustrated with a photo of Leigh-Anne, reportedly due to a artificial intelligence error. She wrote on Instagram at the time: “@MSN If you’re going to copy and paste articles from other accurate media outlets, you might want to make sure you’re using an image of the correct mixed race member of the group. “This shit happens to @leighannepinnock and I ALL THE TIME that it’s become a running joke. It offends me that you couldn’t differentiate the two women of colour out of four members of a group … DO BETTER!”

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Little Mix singers (L-R) Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards pictured last month