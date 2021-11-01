Little Mix Speak Out About Alleged Jesy Nelson Fall-Out And Blackfishing Controversy

Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock Little Mix pictured in April

Joe Maher via Getty Images Jesy Nelson pictured earlier this week during a run of press interviews

During a new interview with The Sunday Telegraph, Little Mix admitted they “don’t really want to dwell” on the supposed fall-out “because we have so much to celebrate as a three”. “We’ve dealt with it in the best way that we know how, and got each other through it,” Jade noted. She added that she didn’t want to comment on the Boyz music video “or be critical”, but the band did speak out on the subject of Blackfishing, confirming reports they spoke with Jesy about it before her departure from the band. “One thing we will clarify regarding the blackfishing situation is that Jesy was approached by the group in a very friendly, educational manner,” Jade said.

David M. Benett via Getty Images Jesy pictured with her Little Mix bandmates