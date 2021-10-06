Jesy Nelson has admitted she finds it “weird” that she and her Little Mix bandmates no longer speak, after being “as close as sisters” for the duration of her time in the group.
After nine years as part of Little Mix, Jesy announced towards the end of last year that she was leaving the band, telling fans that being a member of the group was taking its toll on her mental health.
Since then, she has revealed they’ve not kept in touch, which Jesy elaborated on in a new interview with Glamour magazine.
“I haven’t spoken to the girls,” she explained. “It is weird because for so many years we were as close as sisters, together every hour of the day for weeks, sharing beds, laughing, crying just 24/7 the four of us together and then… Nothing.”
When the magazine asked if that meant she hadn’t seen Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards’ newborn babies, Jesy said: “No. I’ve sent a few texts, but that’s it.
“I can’t explain it, it’s like there has to be this distance. We were so close so you can’t do in-between, there has to be space.”
She continued: “Hopefully at some point in the future we can all come back together.
“I love them. They are my sisters in so many ways, but for the time being we just don’t talk.”
Since Jesy’s departure from Little Mix, the trio have enjoyed chart success with hits like Confetti, Heartbreak Anthem and Kiss My (Uh Oh), as well as their historic win at this year’s Brit Awards, where they took home Best British Group.
In an interview last week, Jesy said: “Obviously them getting the number one with Sweet Melody and the Brit Award is everything they deserve.
“I was so happy for them when they won that Brit Award because they fucking deserve it.”
Jesy is currently gearing up for the release of her debut solo single Boyz, which features Nicki Minaj.
Read Jesy Nelson’s full interview in Glamour UK’s October Digital Issue, online now.