Harry James Jesy Nelson photographed for Glamour magazine

“I haven’t spoken to the girls,” she explained. “It is weird because for so many years we were as close as sisters, together every hour of the day for weeks, sharing beds, laughing, crying just 24/7 the four of us together and then… Nothing.” When the magazine asked if that meant she hadn’t seen Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards’ newborn babies, Jesy said: “No. I’ve sent a few texts, but that’s it. “I can’t explain it, it’s like there has to be this distance. We were so close so you can’t do in-between, there has to be space.” She continued: “Hopefully at some point in the future we can all come back together. “I love them. They are my sisters in so many ways, but for the time being we just don’t talk.”

Joseph Okpako via Getty Images Little Mix performing as a four-piece in 2019

Since Jesy’s departure from Little Mix, the trio have enjoyed chart success with hits like Confetti, Heartbreak Anthem and Kiss My (Uh Oh), as well as their historic win at this year’s Brit Awards, where they took home Best British Group. In an interview last week, Jesy said: “Obviously them getting the number one with Sweet Melody and the Brit Award is everything they deserve. “I was so happy for them when they won that Brit Award because they fucking deserve it.”

JMEnternational via Getty Images Little Mix pictured after their Brits win in May

Jesy is currently gearing up for the release of her debut solo single Boyz, which features Nicki Minaj. Read Jesy Nelson’s full interview in Glamour UK’s October Digital Issue, online now.