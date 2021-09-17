Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall Comes Back Swinging After Noel Gallagher's Jibes About The Band

Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall has some fighting talk for Noel Gallagher after the former Oasis musician’s jibes about her band. Earlier this year, Jade and her bandmates made history at the Brit Awards when they became the first girl group in history to take home Best British Group. Their win was widely praised at the time, particularly when the stars shouted out a handful of British girl bands who paved the way for them in their acceptance speech, but one person who seemingly wasn’t impressed was Noel. “Little Mix, with the greatest respect, are not in the same league as Oasis. Not even in the same f*****g sport,” he claimed.

Dave J Hogan via Getty Images Noel Gallagher

Noel continued: “It’s a symptom of the music business chasing the numbers – and there not being any bands or songwriters in those bands. “Record company guys constantly say, ‘Oh, these guys are the real deal’. And I think, ‘You wouldn’t know the real deal if it f***ing bit you on the a***, mate’.” Well, Jade has now had her say on the matter during an appearance on the upcoming reboot of Never Mind The Buzzcocks.

Jeff Spicer/BFC via Getty Images Jade Thirlwall

In a preview clip shared in Radio Times’ new podcast, Jade is heard saying: “[Noel said] something about that we were undeserving of the Brit Award because we’re women and don’t... well, we do write music, but he thinks we don’t write music.” She added: “Yeah, shame really. Because you know, we are definitely the most successful girl group in the country, but he’s not even the most successful performer in his family.”

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Little Mix pictured out together in April