JMEnternational via Getty Images Jade Thirlwall (centre) with Little Mix bandmates Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock

“Unbelievably proud of these women for handling their pregnancies like the Queens they truly are and bringing a little little mix into the world,” she posted on her Instagram Story. “Love you @leighannepinnock @perrieedwards. Can’t wait to be the cool Auntie Jade lol.” Jade also congratulated Leigh-Anne’s sister Sairah and Little Mix’s manager Sam Cox on the birth of their new babies, writing, “Congratulations too to @sairah_pinnock and @iamsamcoxy. What a beautiful bond these babies will have.” On Monday afternoon, Leigh-Anne surprised fans with the news she and her fiancé, footballer Andre Gray, had welcomed twins on 16 August. Writing alongside a picture of the newborns’ feet on Instagram, she said: “We asked for a miracle, we were given two. Our Cubbies are here.”

Leigh-Anne has shared a series of pregnancy snaps on social media over the last few months, but chose not to disclose that she was pregnant with twins until after the birth. Perrie also shared pictures of her baby’s hands and feet as she shared the news she had given birth to her first child with footballer boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.