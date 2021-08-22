Little Mix's Perrie Edwards Gives Birth To Her First Child

Perrie Edwards has given brith to her first child with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The Little Mix singer announced on Sunday that she and Alex welcomed their new arrival on Saturday. Perrie also shared black and white pictures of the baby’s hands and feet as she shared the news with fans on Instagram. “Welcome to the world baby 21/08/21,” she captioned the pictures.

JMEnternational via Getty Images Perrie Edwards's bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock is pregnant with her first child