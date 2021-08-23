Little Mix Singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock Announces Birth Of Twins

Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock has announced that she and her partner Andre Gray have welcomed twins. Leigh-Anne shared the news on Instagram on Monday afternoon, posting a close-up of her newborns’ feet. “We asked for a miracle, we were given two,” she wrote. “Our Cubbies are here.” She also told her followers that the twins were born last week, on 16 August.

Soon after publicly sharing her news, Leigh-Anne’s bandmate Perrie Edwards – who gave birth to her first child last week – commented: “Two bundles of absolute joy! I love you my Lee Lee.” Leigh-Anne announced she was expecting back in May, telling fans: “We’ve dreamed about this moment for so long and we can’t believe the dream is finally coming true.” The chart-topping singer has shared a series of pregnancy snaps on social media over the last few months, but chose not to disclose that she was pregnant with twins until after the birth.

We've dreamed about this moment for so long and we can't believe the dream is finally coming true... we can't wait to meet you. ❤️😍 pic.twitter.com/eSYVPd5DOZ — Little Mix (@LittleMix) May 4, 2021

The news of Leigh-Anne and Andre’s new arrivals comes just days after Perrie also announced that she’d given birth. Posting a similar photo of her newborn, Perrie wrote on Instagram: “Welcome to the world baby 21/08/21”