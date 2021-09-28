Neil Mockford via Getty Images Jesy pictured with her Little Mix bandmates in September 2020

Jesy explained: “Some people won’t understand it and will think this is a bit dramatic, but just little things like being able to wear what I want to wear… like if we had to do a video and everyone had to wear bikinis and I didn’t want to wear a bikini because I felt like shit, I couldn’t not. “Because then if I was to wear… trousers and a top, people would be like, ‘Why is Jesy wearing trousers and a top?’. And then I would get loads of shit for it.”

David M. Benett via Getty Images Jesy during a solo appearance at the NTAs last year

Admitting that “little things” often made her “feel trapped”, Jesy continued: “Unless you’re in it, you won’t ever understand it. “And it was just the constant comparison every single day that was hard and that eventually, after 10 years, takes a massive toll on your mental health. I think that’s what people don’t understand.” “I feel like now I’ve obviously got a lot more freedom,” she added. “Being in Little Mix is literally like a machine. You don’t have any time off. You can’t switch off.” One aspect of Little Mix that Jesy did speak positively about, though, was her relationship with her three bandmates, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall.

JMEnternational via Getty Images Little Mix after winning Best British Group at the Brits earlier this year