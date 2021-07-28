Jesy Nelson Rejoins Little Mix (Kinda) As Incredible Waxworks Are Unveiled

Little Mix are the latest stars to get their own Madame Tussauds waxworks - and that includes former member Jesy Nelson. All four original members of the British pop group have been crafted in wax to mark their tenth anniversary. Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and the recently departed Jesy have been working closely with the world-famous attraction on the creation of their figures since early 2020. It included attending sittings where hundreds of precise measurements were taken, through to advising on the final details of each figure.

J Hordle / INhouse images Madame Tussauds London unveils Little Mix's figures (Images taken as part of a Covid-secure shoot www.madametussauds.com/london)

Madame Tussauds London also worked closely with Little Mix’s stylists - Zack Tate and Jamie McFarland - to perfect the figures’ looks, with the pair donating many of the clothes that were actually worn by the Brit Award winning group in their 2019 Bounce Back video. When asked why they chose the Bounce Back look for their Madame Tussauds London figures, Jade said: “We loved making this video and the concept of us being doll-like within it, it felt like a very fitting scene to recreate for our figures! When I saw my finished figure it was like looking in a mirror, it’s amazing!”

J Hordle / INhouse images A Madame Tussauds London artist puts finishing touches to Little Mix's figures

Perrie added: “The Madame Tussauds London artists are fantastic, our figures are so lifelike that it really could be us standing in the attraction. We’re so excited for our fans to see us in Madame Tussauds London and loved that some of them could be there to see the unveiling of the figures.” Of getting their own likenesses, Leigh-Anne said: “This is a dream come true. The figures are amazing, and the Madame Tussauds London artists have captured us perfectly. We’re so excited to be joining the attraction’s music zone and can’t wait to bring our family and friends down to see our figures for themselves.”

Jonathan Hordle Little Mix waxworks