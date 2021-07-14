If you thought you were having a bad day today, spare a thought for Jade Thirlwall.

The Little Mix star just got pooped on by a seagull. ON. HER. FACE.

Never one to shy away from sharing embarrassing moments, Jade even posted photo evidence of the incident on her Instagram to help raise a smile for those who needed it.

Trailing the photo, she wrote on her Story: “For anyone feeling bad today and wants a laugh....”

The photo then showed her wincing as she sported poop plastered across her cheek and nose, as well as smattered down her sweater.

“A seagull shat on my face today,” she said.