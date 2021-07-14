If you thought you were having a bad day today, spare a thought for Jade Thirlwall.
The Little Mix star just got pooped on by a seagull. ON. HER. FACE.
Never one to shy away from sharing embarrassing moments, Jade even posted photo evidence of the incident on her Instagram to help raise a smile for those who needed it.
Trailing the photo, she wrote on her Story: “For anyone feeling bad today and wants a laugh....”
The photo then showed her wincing as she sported poop plastered across her cheek and nose, as well as smattered down her sweater.
“A seagull shat on my face today,” she said.
Last month, Jade had her social media followers equally amused when she shared a hilarious video clearing up any speculation about whether her bandmates’ pregnancies had got her feeling broody.
Posting to TikTok, Jade made it clear that we shouldn’t expect her to make a pregnancy announcement from her any time soon.
Alongside a video of herself frantically running, she joked: “When all your mates are having *babies* and they ask when it’s your turn.”
“Don’t mind me, running away from life brb,” Jade added.
Back in May, Leigh-Anne Pinnock made headlines when it was announced that she and financé Andre Gray were expecting their first child, with Perrie Edwards revealing her own pregnancy just days later.