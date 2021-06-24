Jade Thirlwall Shares Hilarious Response To Baby Speculation After Bandmates' Pregnancy News

David M. Benett via Getty Images Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards

“We were on a work Zoom and we were chatting about things that were coming up in our schedule because in Little Mix we are blocked out two years in advance,” she recalled. “I was thinking, ‘I won’t be able to do that’. “I messaged my manager and she called me and said, ‘You’re pregnant’. I was like, ’How do you know? And she said, ‘Because I am pregnant’. “Then she said, ‘Can I add someone to the call?’... I just heard this voice [Leigh-Anne] that said, ‘Perrie! You too!’ And then we just cried our eyes out. We couldn’t believe it.”