Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson has teased the “next chapter” in her musical journey, sharing the first snippet of her debut solo single. On Thursday evening, Jesy – who quit Little Mix in 2020 after nine years with the chart-topping band – shared a short video on her Instagram page. Interspersed with footage of herself filming what appears to be her first solo music video, she can be heard saying: “For me, this is the music I’ve always wanted to make. “I don’t think that anyone is gonna expect this. This is the new chapter for me.”

Later in the clip, which also includes clips of new music, she adds: “If you genuinely believe something enough and you want it to happen, you can make it happen, you can manifest it.” After initially taking a hiatus from Little Mix for undisclosed health reasons, Jesy announced she was officially leaving the band in December last year.

David M. Benett via Getty Images The four original members of Little Mix pictured in 2019