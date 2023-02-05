Shania Twain at the 2023 Grammys CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images

On Sunday night, the chart-topping star kept the bold looks coming, making a big impression when she posed for photographers as she made her way into the Grammys.

Advertisement

The Man! I Feel Like A Woman! singer was one of the presenters during this year’s ceremony, and certainly pulled out all the stops when it came to her outfit before the show.

There was absolutely no missing Shania, who hit the red carpet in an eye-catching polkadot suit – which, naturally, was also covered in glitter.

She paired the look with a bright red wig and a sky-scraping had that would make Dipsy from the Teletubbbies envious.

That is certainly one tall hat David Fisher/Shutterstock

Advertisement

Of course, Shania is no stranger to the Grammys.

Throughout her decades in the spotlight, Shania has won five Grammys, with an additional 13 nominations to her name.

Her previous wins include Best Country Song for Come On Over, taken from the album of the same name, and Best Female Country Vocal Performance for her seminal hit Man! I Feel Like A Woman!.

There was definitely no missing Shania on that red carpet Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

On Friday, Shania released her first album in almost six years, Queen Of Me, which was preceded by the singles Waking Up Dreaming and Giddy Up.

Check out all the photos you need to see from this year’s Grammys in the gallery below…

Grammys 2023: All The Red Carpet Photos You Need To See See gallery