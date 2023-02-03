We had to do a double take and much squinting of our eyes before we worked out who this star was posing on the red carpet at pre-Grammys party on Wednesday night.

We’re more familiar with this music icon sporting wavy brunette tresses than poker straight peroxide locks, so no wonder it took us a minute (ok, more like three minutes) to figure out who it was.

Shania Twain attends Baileys Hosts Cocktails with Republic Records Artists at Beauty & Essex on February 01, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Phillip Faraone via Getty Images

It is in fact none other than Shania Twain trying out a whole new look, and we must say, we’re into it.

Or should that be we’re impressed, much?

The 57-year-old star was one of the VIPs at the (deep breath) Baileys Hosts Cocktails with Republic Records Artists at Beauty & Essex event where she posed with US pop singer Kim Petras and… sisters? Much?

(L-R) Shania Twain and Kim Petras attend Baileys Hosts Cocktails with Republic Records Artists at Beauty & Essex. Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

The pop and country star, who is best known for hits like That Don’t Impress Me Much and Man! I Feel Like A Woman, released her new album, Queen Of Me, on Friday (3 February).

The longplayer is Shania’s first album of brand new material in XX years and includes the recent singles Giddy Up and Waking Up Dreaming.

Ahead of the album’s release, Shania was interviewed by Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 where she opened up about taking a break from music after losing the ability to sing.

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

“I was so trapped in this dysfunctional voice that, thankfully, I was able to indulge in my parenting experience, and I really did,” she said.

“In a way, that was a blessing because I wasn’t distracted. I was just mom and loving every minute. It was so fabulous. But, the loss of my voice, oh my god. It was like a death. It was something that I really believed I would never get back again, that that was it.

“I had to face it, and I spent those years coming to terms with it that I would never sing with any satisfaction. Seven years. It was so scary.”

Shania Twain - as we're used to seeing her. Thomas Niedermueller via Getty Images

Shania also admitted she’d love to work with her ex-husband and producer, Mutt Lange again, who co-wrote and produced her biggest hits, before the couple divorced.

“I would love to. I’d make another album with him or just a song. I don’t think he would. I think he would shy away from… not shy away from it. I just don’t think he’d be interested,” she said.

“I don’t know. I just think he’s turned that page very definitively. I just don’t think he wants to. I think he just wants the past to be behind him, which is fair enough. So yeah, I don’t think that will ever happen. I would, but I do think about it often. I think it would be great.”