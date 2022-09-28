Shania Twain Reveals How Things 'Went Sour' During Awkward Dinner With Oprah Winfrey

Shania Twain Gabe Ginsberg via Getty Images

Shania Twain has admitted things took a bit of an awkward turn when she went out for dinner with Oprah Winfrey.

The five-time Grammy winner has been interviewed by Oprah multiple times over the course of her career, and once shared a meal together away from the cameras.

However, as she recalled to fellow singer Jessie Ware on her Table Manners podcast, things took a “sour” turn when one particularly thorny issue was raised.

“One of my most memorable dinners was with Oprah Winfrey,” the You’re Still The One singer revealed.

“I mean, she’s such a smart lady. And, you know, it was just great to just sit and have real talks, you know? But as soon as we started talking about religion, it all went sour.”

Oprah Winfrey Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images

She continued: “I’m not religious, in the sense that I’m dedicated to a religion. I’m very much more of a spiritual person. I’m much more of an inner. I’m a seeker. I would say I’m a seeker.

“People always say don’t debate politics or religion and it just wasn’t debatable. There was no room for debate. And I like to debate. Canadians like to debate about, you know, everything. So I’m like, oh okay. Sounds great, change subject’.”

Shania also told Jessie about another awkward encounter in her career thanks to one of the horses she had included in a stage show.

Shania riding a horse in Las Vegas in 2012 Michael Buckner via Getty Images

“One time this horse had the biggest poo on stage,” she revealed. “I’m talking about a giant steamy, huge pile of poop.

“So I’m thinking, this is a very formal room. You know, velvet, plush velvet seating and very formal theatre, right? The horse shits on stage. Yeah. So, all I could say was, ‘shit happens’.”

Best known for her album Come On Over, which spawned hits like That Don’t Impress Me Much, From This Moment On and Man! I Feel Like A Woman!, Shania recently made a return to the music scene with comeback track Waking Up Dreaming.

The single artwork sees the country icon posing topless in a cowboy hat, with Shania recently explaining: “[It’s] a statement of being comfortable in my own skin and just being really myself.”