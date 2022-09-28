Gwyneth Paltrow PATRICK T. FALLON via Getty Images

When you’re an Oscar-winning-actor-turned-lifestyle-guru, a boring old (gluten-free, zero sugar) birthday cake just won’t cut it when you’re celebrating turning 50.

Just like Jennifer Lopez did to celebrate turning 53 earlier this year, Gwyneth Paltrow chose to mark her birthday by stripping naked. But unlike J-Lo, Gwynnie was also painted gold, because why the hell not?

Gwyneth shared the Goldfinger-inspired nude photos, taken by photographer Andrew Yee, on the official Goop site, which were accompanied by an essay in which she shared her thoughts about celebrating the milestone birthday.

“I feel so good turning 50,” she wrote. “And this is about expressing that sense of energy and optimism that I’m experiencing.”

“It’s more about the female gaze and just a sense of fun.”

Gwyneth also shared how she would like to spend this new decade, admitting she wants to “slow down”.

“I would like to retreat a little bit,” she wrote. “I would like to make my circle smaller. I would like to cook dinner more. I would like to see misunderstandings become understandings.

“I would like to fully acknowledge myself. I am imperfect, I can shut down and turn to ice, I have no patience, I swear at other drivers, I don’t close my closet doors, I lie when I don’t want to hurt feelings.

“I am also generous and funny. I am smart and brave. I am a searcher, and I can bring you along on my quest for meaning. When I love you, you will feel it encompass you through time and space and till the end of the earth. I am all of it.”