Gwyneth Paltrow Says Her Son Said 'The Sweetest Thing' About Her Goop Vibrator

Gwyneth Paltrow’s sex-toy merch now has her teenage son’s approval.

During an appearance on Ellen on Wednesday, host Ellen DeGeneres teased the Goop founder by pulling out one of the company’s vibrators.

“Can you show that on TV?” Gwyneth asked, prompting Ellen to wave it quickly one more time.

DeGeneres asked how Gwyneth’s son Moses, 15, “feels about things like this that you’re selling.”

The proud mother replied that she wanted to tell the host “the sweetest thing”.

She recalled: “A few months ago, he said, ‘Mom, I was really embarrassed for a minute that Goop sold vibrators and then I realised like no, this is great. You’re making people feel not embarrassed to buy something and that’s great. You’re a feminist.’”