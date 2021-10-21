Gwyneth Paltrow Says Her Son Said 'The Sweetest Thing' About Her Goop Vibrator

Gwyneth Paltrow’s sex-toy merch now has her teenage son’s approval.
During an appearance on Ellen on Wednesday, host Ellen DeGeneres teased the Goop founder by pulling out one of the company’s vibrators.
“Can you show that on TV?” Gwyneth asked, prompting Ellen to wave it quickly one more time.
DeGeneres asked how Gwyneth’s son Moses, 15, “feels about things like this that you’re selling.”
The proud mother replied that she wanted to tell the host “the sweetest thing”.
She recalled: “A few months ago, he said, ‘Mom, I was really embarrassed for a minute that Goop sold vibrators and then I realised like no, this is great. You’re making people feel not embarrassed to buy something and that’s great. You’re a feminist.’”
Gwyneth said she thanked Moses.
“I”m sure he’s still embarrassed, but at least he’s putting a good spin on it,” she said.
Gwyneth, who has hawked provocative products like candles called This Smells Like My Vagina and This Smells Like My Orgasm, said she got Moses a boobs jigsaw puzzle “just for fun” last year.
The Oscar-winning actor appeared on “Ellen” to promote her Sex, Love & goop reality show on Netflix, but not everyone is loving her marketing techniques. The Iron Man star has been accused of making product claims that aren’t backed by research.