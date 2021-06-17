Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals The Only Scene In Her Career She Can Actually Stand To Watch

When it comes to Gwyneth Paltrow, there’s a decent chance she won’t even remember appearing in a film (our sincerest apologies, Tom Holland) let alone a specific scene or line of dialogue. And, to be fair, there are a handful of Paltrow performances we’d like to forget existed, too ― raise your hand if you’re still scarred from Shallow Hal. But there is one on-screen moment she’ll cherish forever. At the 20th-anniversary screening of Wes Anderson’s The Royal Tenenbaums on Monday, Paltrow expressed her sincere fondness for a particular scene from the beloved film in discussion with cast members including Owen Wilson, Anjelica Huston and Luke Wilson.

Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images

In one of the movie’s tenderest moments, Paltrow’s character Margot Tenenbaum steps off the bus, reuniting with her brother Richie (Luke Wilson), for whom she harbours a secret love. Set to Nico’s cover of These Days, the slow-motion sequence ends with the two characters embracing as the song plays on. “My dad was there, and it was this very special day,” Paltrow said of the scene, according to Entertainment Weekly. “I really hate, hate seeing myself in a movie ever. That’s kind of like the only scene that I can watch of myself, like of my whole career.”